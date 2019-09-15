|
Kathleen Petrisky Weiss
Murrieta, CA - Kathleen Petrisky Weiss, 71, of Murrieta, CA. passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a 22-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Kathy was born on March 31, 1948 to the late Michael and late Theresa Petrisky in Allentown, PA. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, she went on to study English at Penn State in State College, PA. While there she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst with a dissertation analyzing the influence of art on the poetry of Wallace Stevens.
While in Amherst, she met her future husband, Barry Weiss. The two married in 1974 and shared over 45 loving years together.
Kathleen and her husband moved to New Jersey in 1977. While in New Jersey she worked as a Technical Writer for several companies, and as a research Analyst for Bellcore. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Murrieta, CA in 2005.
In California, Kathy became involved with the American Association of University Women, serving in a variety of functions. She was very active in the Tech Trek program which sends young girls for a week at a college campus to learn about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Kathy loved animals and had many cats throughout her life. She also possessed a passion for books and had wide-ranging interests, Poetry, Art, Biographies, Interior Design and Victoriana. She and her husband traveled all during their marriage, both on their own and on numerous cruises.
Kathleen is predeceased by her parents and leaves behind her adoring husband, Barry who will dearly miss her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019