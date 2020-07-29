Kathleen Riehl
Kathleen Cecilia Riehl, nee Ritter, 85 years old, passed away on 7/25/20 due to her heart condition, at home surrounded by her family and loved ones during her last days.
Our Pixie, always full of smiles and warmth, always felt closest to her Irish half, though we sometimes saw the Hungarian fierceness. She was a fae-like charmer who drew people to her like moths to a bright light. She was a loving wife, fantastic mother, devoted Nana, and dear friend to all who knew her.
Born in Toms River, NJ in 1934, Kathleen raised the family together with Henry in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ until 2007. Katie, as she was also known, was an at home mother, who also babysat for many years. She and Henry also fostered a young man named Tony at one point in the mid 70s. Throughout her life she was a waitress, worked in retail shops such as a pet store, All Star Video, Spencers Gifts main office. She volunteered in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Scullville Vol. Fire Company. She thoroughly enjoyed her last job as a greeter, often in holiday costume, at Kmart in Somers Point, NJ. She retired and went to FL in 2007. There she lived with her sister Judith, having a great time as a member of the Elks Lodge #1870 and their bowling team, as well as a volunteer at the local VFW post 4194. She returned to live with Maureen's family here in NJ in 2018.
Predeceased by her mother Katherine Rafferty Ritter, her father Leo (Lee) Ritter, her brother Leo Ritter and her husband Henry J Riehl.
So very much missed by her children: Pam Strassburger and husband Chuck; Arthur Kennedy and wife Laura; Maureen Albertson and husband Scott; Katherine Spada and husband Lonnie; and foster son Tony.
Loved always by her living siblings: Her twin Christina Ruggles and husband Ken, Judith Masinda, Noël Valis, Gregory Ritter and wife Kati.
We love you Nana: Bethany and Xander Albertson; Teddi and Haley Strassburger. Remembered fondly by all her nephews and nieces.
A cremation is planned, but due to Covid, her memorial will be postponed until we can safely gather to celebrate her life with an Irish wake in the future.
You can leave memorial comments here on her Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/kathleen.ritterriehl
or on the Maxwell Funeral Home website at: www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Kathleen to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org
or BasenjiRescue.org
.