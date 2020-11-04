Kathleen Susan Julian



Lake George - Kathleen Susan Julian of Lake George, NY, passed away Sunday, November 1,2020 at Glens Falls Hospital, NY. She was 70 years old.



Kathleen was born in Jersey City, moved to Long Branch, NJ and after her retirement she settled with her husband in Lake George.



She was predeceased by her son Frank Julian in 1995.



Surviving are her loving husband Bob Julian of Lake George, her daughter Stephanie Rebecchi and husband Louis of West Long Branch, her two sisters Alice Faugno and husband Richard, Marryanne Berkeley, her brother William Mahoney and wife Addie, as well as her two loving grandsons Frankie and Max Rebecchi.



Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with a 11:30am funeral service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.



Please be respectful of all in attendance by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.









