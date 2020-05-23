Kathleen Susanne Tomaszek



Jackson - 1946-2020



Kathleen "Susie" Tomaszek (Butler) 73, gracefully and peacefully accepted her passing at 12:43 P.M. on Thursday, May 21st at her home in Jackson, surrounded by cherished and devoted loved ones: her beloved sister Ellie, both treasured daughter Roxanne and son-in-law Michael LaRusso, and two of her adored and adoring grandchildren, Christopher and Amanda.



Funeral services will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 on Tuesday May 26th at Day Funeral Home in Keyport, NJ. Interment, presided by a Catholic Priest, will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ.



The greatest joy in life is a Mother, though not surpassed but paralleled when comes your own children. My Mother is the living soul of our family, even in death, and ever shall be for many, many generations to come. Her love, her lessons, her strength, and her courage will endure through stories passed down both orally and lovingly chronicled.



Mom has taught us well and although we can not help to grieve, we too accept her death gracefully and joyously and celebrate her love and her life. She has shaped by example, who we all have become. Through my Mother we have learned about life and about death and of all of the things in between that come. Profoundly of compassion and mercy and kindness of generosity, of perseverance, and above all, of Love. We have learned about selflessness, loyalty, and responsibility not only for self and for those that we love; she encouraged us to look beyond ourselves, teaching us lessons in humanity. She was the horticulturist of the gardens of our souls, the artisan of the beauty of our lives, she, her love, the very fiber, the golden strands, embroidered and woven throughout each of us.



We will, every day, miss my Mom, my heart, our sister, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, our aunt, our cousin, our mother-in-law, our friend. And with each moment of missing, we will remember and continue to honor my Mother's legacy of love and the beautiful life lessons she shared with us.



We look to the day, with great joy, when we are reunited again Mom. Until then, how you will be remembered and loved. xoxo









