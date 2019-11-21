Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Kathleen T. Goodman Obituary
Kathleen T. Goodman

Bayville - Kathleen T. Goodman, 69 of Bayville, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

Kathy was born in Perth Amboy, she lived in Carteret, before moving to Bayville and the past year in Park Ridge at her daughters home. She was an avid New York Mets and Jets fan and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by her devoted husband Richard J. Goodman, who passed away in 2003; loving daughter of Joseph and Florence (nee: Giordano) Suhay.

She is survived by her beloved children Danielle and her husband Ryan Curatola of Park Ridge and Michael Goodman of Bayville. dear sister of Joyce Zullo and her companion Joey Perry of Bridgewater, JoAnn and her loving husband Michael Zullo of Edison loving sister-in-law of Nora and John Goodman of Yardley, PA.; adored grandmother of Blake & Grayson; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We will begin to leave on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 3 ~ 7 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
