Manchester - Kathleen T Mellard 79 of Manchester died Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Martin Memorial North Hospital, Stuart, FL. Born in Bronx, NY she resided in Howell NJ and Manhattan for part of her life before moving to Manchester in 2005 and winters in Stuart FL. She worked for Dr. Steve Allen in New York City for 10 years before retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, spending time in Atlantic City and by the pool with family and friends. She was a member of American Irish Club, Red Hat Society and served on the Board of Monterey Yacht and Country Club for many years. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Theodore J Mellard, daughter, Lisa Mellard-Husted & husband Gary of Brick, sibling Mary Schwiering of Manchester. Visitation is Friday 1-2 PM with a 1:30 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is private at Brigadier Gen WM C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The B.E.A.T. Center (Ocean County) 1769 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020