Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mellard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen T. Mellard


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen T. Mellard Obituary
Kathleen T Mellard

Manchester - Kathleen T Mellard 79 of Manchester died Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Martin Memorial North Hospital, Stuart, FL. Born in Bronx, NY she resided in Howell NJ and Manhattan for part of her life before moving to Manchester in 2005 and winters in Stuart FL. She worked for Dr. Steve Allen in New York City for 10 years before retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, spending time in Atlantic City and by the pool with family and friends. She was a member of American Irish Club, Red Hat Society and served on the Board of Monterey Yacht and Country Club for many years. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Theodore J Mellard, daughter, Lisa Mellard-Husted & husband Gary of Brick, sibling Mary Schwiering of Manchester. Visitation is Friday 1-2 PM with a 1:30 pm service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is private at Brigadier Gen WM C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The B.E.A.T. Center (Ocean County) 1769 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -