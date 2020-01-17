Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:15 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St Catherine's Church
110 Bray Ave.
Middletown, NJ
Resources
Kathleen Toomey Obituary
Kathleen Toomey

Middletown - Kathleen Toomey, 65, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 16, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn, and lived in Middletown since 1980. Kathy worked as a secretary for St Catherine's Church for over 25 years. Kathy will fondly be remembered for having a great sense of humor. She was kind and patient to everyone she met. She loved to cook and spend time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 39 years, David Toomey, son, Kevin Toomey (Jen Mitchell); daughter, Erin Rinaldi (Tony Martin); two sisters, Carolyn Polakas, Florence (Frank) Kassay; brother, Jimmy (Helen) Stout; brother-in-law, Barrett Toomey; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2020 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 am at St Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
