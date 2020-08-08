Kathleen Toth
Whiting - Kathleen Toth, age 91, of Whiting, passed away Wed. Aug. 5 at home. She lived in Carteret prior to moving to Whiting in 1987. She was Miss Carteret in 1953.
She was a past member of St. Joseph's Altar and Rosary Society, the Court Fidelis 636, CDA and Fire Company #1 Aux. Once settled in Whiting, she became active in Pine Ridge Bowling and Safety Patrol, was a member and President of the Residents Association, past Vice President and President of the Lake Shore Social Club and a member of the Hungarian Club. Kathleen was also a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church.
She is predeceased by her husband Bert and son, Thomas.
Kathleen is survived by her son James Toth.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting.
Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com