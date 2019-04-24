Services
Lacey Memorial Home - Forked River
1022 Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-6800
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bayside Chapel
46 Robin Lane
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Waretown - Kathleen Tuomey, age 61, of Waretown, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. A viewing will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Lacey Memorial Home 1022 Lacey Road Forked River, NJ 08731. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am at the Bayside Chapel 46 Robin Lane Barnegat, NJ. Entombment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Please visit Laceymemorial.com for more information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019
