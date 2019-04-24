|
|
Kathleen Tuomey
Waretown - Kathleen Tuomey, age 61, of Waretown, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. A viewing will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Lacey Memorial Home 1022 Lacey Road Forked River, NJ 08731. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am at the Bayside Chapel 46 Robin Lane Barnegat, NJ. Entombment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Please visit Laceymemorial.com for more information.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019