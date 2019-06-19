Services
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure'
- - Kathleen Vesper Purdom, age 78, died peacefully on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frances and Joseph Vesper.

She leaves her beloved husband John and 2 children Nicole and Ryan Purdom. She also leaves 3 grandchildren and many loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 9:30am at St. Catherine Laboure. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please see Evergreenmemorialfunerlhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
