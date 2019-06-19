|
Kathleen Vesper Purdom
- - Kathleen Vesper Purdom, age 78, died peacefully on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frances and Joseph Vesper.
She leaves her beloved husband John and 2 children Nicole and Ryan Purdom. She also leaves 3 grandchildren and many loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 9:30am at St. Catherine Laboure. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Please see Evergreenmemorialfunerlhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019