Kathleen "Kathy" Young (nee Finneran)
Kathleen "Kathy" Young (nee Finneran), 89, passed away peacefully on March 29th, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy will be reunited in heaven with the great love of her life, Jack, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage and countless wonderful memories.
Kathy was a graduate of Marylawn of the Oranges and St. Elizabeth College. Following Kathy and Jack's wedding on October 30, 1954, they moved to Edison, NJ and raised their family, with Kathy choosing to be the finest homemaker and stay at home Mom in the world. Kathy and Jack were both devoted Catholics, and practiced their faith, without fail, as parishioners and leaders at the Church of St. Matthew, Edison.
Family was of paramount importance to Kathy - she was at her happiest when surrounded by her four children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Left to cherish Kathy's memory are her children Kathy (Bruce), Neptune; Jack (Lynn), Spring Lake Heights; Maggie, Bradley Beach; and Jim (Dawn), Neptune. In addition, "Nana" was blessed to have Kevin, Katie (Shane), Jenny, Megan, Beth, Jacky, Brian and Kiera as her grandchildren, and Gavin and Logan as her great grandchildren. She could not have been prouder of any of them.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Kathy will be missed immensely by her loving and dedicated sister, Clare Prime, of Bradley Beach. Kathy also appreciated the great bond and conversation she shared with the Reverend Kevin Crowley over the last few years. Kathy was pre-deceased by her husband Jack (1995), her brother Joe, and sisters Anna, Margaret ("Chickie"), and Josephine ("Jo Jo"), in addition to many loved nieces and nephews.
In summary, Kathy will be remembered for her outstanding selflessness. A true role model who never judged others. She always put others before herself - she was a cherished and well-loved friend, adviser, listener and confidant to so many - we could never thank her enough for who she was - until we meet again.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Rd, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers and in respect to the current crisis in our country, there will be no Mass or services. Please consider a gift in Kathy's memory to either the Visiting Nurse Association at vnahg.org, VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main St, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ, 07733 or the Meridian Health Foundation at hackensackmeridianhealth.org/GivingHeals, Meridian Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ, 07753.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life and Mass will be held in the near future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020