Kathryn A. Farina
Brick - Kathryn A. Farina, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Orange and raised in West Orange, Kathryn has resided in Brick for the past 53 years. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic's in Brick.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Salvatore Farina; sons, Conrad Farina and his wife, Lenore, and Michael Farina and his wife, Kimberly; daughter, Deborah Townsend and her husband, John; sister, Alice Neef; and her cherished grandchildren, Samantha Farina, Michael Farina, Chris Townsend, Alex Farina, Megan Townsend, Caitlyn Townsend, Nicholas Farina, and Sarah Farina.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services are private at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Kathryn's life. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.