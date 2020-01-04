|
Kathryn A. Hillhouse (Lawrence)
Brick - Kathryn A. Hillhouse (Lawrence), age 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Kathy was born in Newark, NJ on March 5, 1933 to Anthony Villani and Marie (Califano) Villani. She graduated from Long Branch High School and then graduated from Berkeley Business School in East Orange. She worked at Camp Evans in Belmar for many years. After she married, she raised five children and worked as a waitress in many different places including the original OB Diner in Point Pleasant. When she moved to Florida, she attended St. Petersburg Junior College for Hotel -Motel Management.
Kathy was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida for over 40 years. She served as the Church Treasurer and she also helped in the kitchen for all the church events. Kathy was an avid bowler, a volunteer at All Children's Hospital, and she travelled the world. Her most favorite of all was sitting around the table, eating, with her loving family.
She married Paul A. Lawrence on October 12, 1953 and they had five children. She later moved to Florida in the late 1970's and in 1982 married her second husband, Roger Hillhouse. They resided together in St. Petersburg, Florida for over 40 years and when he passed away last year, Kathy returned home to New Jersey.
She is predeceased by her husband, Roger Hillhouse and her son, William Lawrence.
Surviving are her children, Paul Lawrence and his wife, Shelly, Cynthia (Lawrence) Lovgren and her husband, Jim, Brian Lawrence and his wife, Gail and JoAnn (Lawrence) Basilotto and her husband, Ron; her 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and six stepchildren.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with a funeral service being held at 3:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers: Contributions may be made to .
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 4, 2020