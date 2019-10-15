|
Kathryn A. Kudrick
Matawan - Kathryn A. (Krimmel) Kudrick, 80, of Matawan, NJ, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, October 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn was born on September 23, 1939 to Hans and Elsie Krimmel in Brooklyn, NY. She worked as a Lab Technician for the Glaxo Smith Kline Company, located in Philadelphia, PA. On October 1, 1960, Kathryn married James Kudrick. Kathryn and James lived in Perth Amboy, NJ, before moving to Matawan 57 years ago.
Kathryn was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Keyport, NJ, serving on the Alter Guild and was involved in various church and community charities. Kathryn loved quilting, walking, and traveling, especially going on cruises.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Elsie Krimmel.
Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James Kudrick; her son, James Kudrick and his wife Gloria; two daughters, Beth Kudrick, and Karen and her husband Brian Paulson; her sister and her husband, Margaret and George Bender and their children, Dianda, Damon and Richard; a granddaughter, Amanda; two grandsons, Matthew and his wife Kim and Christian and his wife Marirose; and three great-grandsons, Kolton, Michael, and Christian; her adopted sister Dot and her husband Robert Darley and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy. 79, in Morganville, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:00am, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 60 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735.
Private cremation will follow in the Holy Cross Crematory, East Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019