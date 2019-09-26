Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Rd.
Brick, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany RC Church
615 Thiele Rd
Brick, NJ
Toms River - Kathryn DeStefano, age 85, passed away at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehab on Saturday September 21, 2019. Kathryn was born in Jersey City, attended Dickinson High School and became an executive secretary in Manhattan. She later moved to Brick, NJ before residing at Brandywine Senior Center in Tom's River.

She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Rose DeStefano.

She is survived by her cousins Delfa Dunlap, Janey Ruth, Geri Staffa, David Staffa, Robert Staffa, Ed Staffa and Gail Gordon. Kathryn was much loved and will be missed.

A visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick on Sunday, September 29 from 1-3 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany RC Church, Brick. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Kathryn's name to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837and/or Epiphany Church, 615 Thiele Rd, Brick, NJ 08724

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019
