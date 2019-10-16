|
Kathryn Ann Norton
Orange - On 10/3/2019, Kathryn Ann Norton (66), passed away. Katey was born on 4/26/53 in Orange, NJ to Robert E. Norton and Myra FitzMaurice Norton. Katey graduated from Red Bank Catholic HS in '71 and received her A.S. from Garland Junior College in '73.
Her first job was a pre-school teacher. She later worked as an A.V.P. Product Specialist for Prudential Bache for 13 years. Katey moved to San Francisco in '01 to help our brother Timmy run his restaurant "Norton's Grill", & then worked for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy in '04. She then moved to Greenville, TX to live near her sister Helen and family.
Katey was an extremely thoughtful person, always making family her priority. She had such an approachable personality and infectious smile. Her pups Rover and Molly meant everything to her. Her nieces and nephew were the light of her life. Her third love was the beach. She was lucky enough to live in Long Branch, NJ, right across the street from the Atlantic. She also loved watching the classic black and white movies and the news.
Katey was predeceased by her father, Robert "Pete" Norton and her mother Myra FitzMaurice Norton, her brothers Robert "Petey" Norton, Richard A. Norton, and Daniel A. Norton. She is survived by her brothers Michael A. Norton and his wife Anita F. Norton and their four daughters, her brother Timothy S. Norton and his two daughters, and Helen N. Moraller and her spouse Richard K. Moraller Jr. and their daughter and son. She is also survived by her brother Richard's widow Kimberly A. Smith-Norton, as well as many cousins.
At Katey and her parents request, their ashes will be spread in Spring Lake, NJ this coming spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, NY.
