Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Kathryn D. Hawley


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn D. Hawley Obituary
Kathryn D Hawley

Whiting - Kathryn D Hawley 67 of Whiting died peacefully with her family on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at home. Born in Lakehurst, she resided in Ocean Twp for 47 years before moving to Whiting 1 year ago. She worked for Verizon as a splicer for 25 years before changing careers and was a teacher at Red Bank Regional High School for 10 years before recently retiring. She valiantly fought ACML cancer for 2 years. She was a member of the Jackson Bible Church in Jackson. Kathy loved her cat Moses and enjoyed country music. Surviving is her sister, Lynda Clark, nephew, Matthew Clark, niece, Lauren Hundley and several other nieces, nephews and cousins of the Taggart Family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall St Eatontown, NJ 07724. The Cremation and Service were private. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019
