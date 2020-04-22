|
|
Kathryn Dudik
Kathryn Dudik, 95, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. Born in Hackensack, NJ to Julia (Costa) and Caesar Mollicone, she graduated Snyder High School, Jersey City and worked for the Central Railroad of NJ during and post World War II. She married George Dudik in 1946 upon his return from the Navy in the Pacific theater. He predeceased her in 2005. She lived in Jersey City and Neptune, NJ; Greensboro, NC; and summered in Chatham, MA before becoming a long-time resident of Greenbriar I in Brick, NJ.
Kathryn also worked as a teller for Keystone Savings and Loan, Neptune, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Martha's Parish, Pt. Pleasant and Ascension Parish, Bradley Beach where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She also was an active volunteer at: Moses Cone Hospital for 23 years and President of the Forest Oaks Garden Club, Greensboro, NC; a member of the Garden Club, Friends of the Library, the Intergenerational Club at Veteran's Memorial School and a voting poll worker in Brick, NJ. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many international travels, including the Passion Play at Oberammergau and a visit to the Holy Land and Jerusalem.
She is survived by daughter and son- in -law Janet and Herb Bunchman of Brick, NJ; daughter Donna of Weymouth, MA; grandsons Matt Quinlan of Columbus, OH, Eric Kemenes and wife Kim of Los Angeles, CA; and Curt Kemenes of Marshfield, MA; great-grandchildren Greta and Huxley Kemenes; several cherished nieces and nephews; and treasured Italian cousins in Rome.
Kathryn will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Mausoleum, Spring Lake, NJ near her mother Julia and sister Ida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathryn's memory be made to The Church of the Epiphany Food Bank 615 Thiele Road, Brick, NJ 08724 or the .
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020