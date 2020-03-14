|
|
Kathryn Fuoto
Neptune - Kathryn D. Fuoto, 68, of Neptune Township, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020. Kathryn, known as Kate, was born to the late George and Elaine Demshock on August 10, 1951 in Flushing, Queens. She graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1974.
Kate earned her Master's in Educational Administration from Rider College in 1991. She worked as an Assistant School Business Administrator for Long Branch Public Schools, and was the long-time School Business Administrator for the Lakewood Public Schools. She later worked for the New Jersey State Department of Education as a Business Manager until her retirement in November 2017. She was an active member of Holy Innocents Parish for more than four decades, serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister.
Kate is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, William R. Fuoto; her daughter, Kara Fuoto Closius and son-in-law, Timothy A. Closius of Neptune; her daughter, Lora Marie Fleming and son-in-law Keith G. Fleming of Neptune; her two granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth Fleming, 15, and Emily Marie Fleming, 14; her grandsons, Zackary William Closius, 13 and Liam Christopher Closius, 9; her sister, Virginia Desiderio of Ludington, MI and Margie Demshock of Medford, NY, as well as numerous life-long friends.
Kate was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind wonderful memories. One of her favorite sayings was "You can never have enough love," and that was the mantra in which she lived her life.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. There will be a Catholic funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The family wishes people make donations in Kate's name to either or Fulfill: The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020