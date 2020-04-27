|
|
Kathryn J Delaney
formerly from Shrewsbury - Kathryn J Delaney, 70 (formerly from Shrewsbury), passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 28, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospital Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. "Kathy" was born February 17, 1950 in Red Bank, NJ to Muriel S. and Arthur G. Jones and raised in Shrewsbury.
Kathy worked at Alter Image in Little Silver for 16 years before retiring. Besides her love of gardening, she was an avid reader, loved playing cards, was an avid animal lover, but most of all Kathy loved spending time with her family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Bernard Delaney Jr. of 29 years. Her three children, Kathryn Lynn DiChiara, David Phillip Zacek and his wife, Shelley, Scott Daniel Zacek and his wife Danielle and her step-daughter, Karen Delaney.
Kathy is also survived by her two brothers Arthur (Skip) G Jones and his wife Mary and Micheal E. Jones and his wife Phillis and her sister, Gretchen Kaszuba and her husband James. Kathy was a proud grandmother of five grandchildren: David, Nicholas, Charlie, Anthony and Celia and an Aunt to five nephews and a niece. Lastly, her beloved dog, Annie.
A memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the A.S.P.C.A(www.ASPCA.org) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center(www.mskcc.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020