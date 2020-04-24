|
|
Kathryn J. Scalia
Kathryn J. Scalia, 83, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bartley Healthcare, Jackson Twp. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., since 1962.
Kathryn was employed with Shachihata, Lakewood Twp., NJ, for 12 years prior to her retirement in 2001. She was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.
Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, John and Josephine Furka; her husband, Louis F. Scalia; and by her sisters, Ann DePalma, Helen Lenzie, Stella Onufrow, and Mary Banach. She is survived by her son, Louis Scalia; her daughters, Kathryn L. McCarthy and her husband, Patrick Kellogg, and Deborah Carey and her husband, Dale; her 3 grandchildren, Michael Carey and his wife, Casey, Lisa Carey, and Timothy McCarthy; her great grandchildren, Brielle and Clayton Carey; and by her sister, Dorothy Bercowy and her husband, George.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ.
For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020