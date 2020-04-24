Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Scalia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn J. Scalia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn J. Scalia Obituary
Kathryn J. Scalia

Kathryn J. Scalia, 83, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bartley Healthcare, Jackson Twp. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., since 1962.

Kathryn was employed with Shachihata, Lakewood Twp., NJ, for 12 years prior to her retirement in 2001. She was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.

Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, John and Josephine Furka; her husband, Louis F. Scalia; and by her sisters, Ann DePalma, Helen Lenzie, Stella Onufrow, and Mary Banach. She is survived by her son, Louis Scalia; her daughters, Kathryn L. McCarthy and her husband, Patrick Kellogg, and Deborah Carey and her husband, Dale; her 3 grandchildren, Michael Carey and his wife, Casey, Lisa Carey, and Timothy McCarthy; her great grandchildren, Brielle and Clayton Carey; and by her sister, Dorothy Bercowy and her husband, George.

Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ.

For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -