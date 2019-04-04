|
|
Kathryn Mary Rickards
Manahawkin - Kathryn Mary (Simmons) Rickards of Manahawkin, NJ formerly of Philadelphia, PA was called home to God after 81 years on March 25th. Born Dec 22, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas Simmons and Daisy (Tieri) Simmons. Kathryn moved to Manahawkin, NJ 12 years ago.
Kathryn is survived by her five loving sons (daughter-in-laws), Matthew (Sharon), Christopher, Timothy (Kimberly), Gregory (Jennifer), Jerome (Nadine); and nine wonderful, cherished grandchildren; Michael, Grace, Ryan, Ava, Jillian, Jane, Allison, Summer, and Jake. Kathryn is also survived by her brother, John Simmons of Philadelphia.
Funeral services were held at Maternity BVM Church on April 1, 2019, located at 9220 Old Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Apr. 4, 2019