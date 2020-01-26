Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hewson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson Obituary
Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson

Ocean - Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson of Ocean, age 71, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, and lived in Ocean, NJ - Kathy is predeceased by her parents, William O'Hagan and Kathryn Evans, brother Bill O'Hagan, sisters Sheila Will and Reenie O'Hagan.

Kathy was quietly very brave overcoming a litany of serious conditions and illnesses, some of which might cause many to give up. However, they never defeated her nor caused her spirit to waiver. She dealt with them daily, conscientiously and faithfully tried to conquer every obstacle that came her way.

Kathy loved her family, cherished their time in the sun at Allenhurst Beach Club, and travels to Florida. She also loved reading, flowers and watching the birds that visit their home. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Hewson of Ocean, her son Christopher Hewson and his wife Kate Lyn Hewson; brother the Honorable Robert O'Hagan and Christine O'Hagan; and her many loving nieces, nephews and their children. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 3-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday; 10:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Michael's Church in Long Branch. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -