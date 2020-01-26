|
|
Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson
Ocean - Kathryn O'Hagan Hewson of Ocean, age 71, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, and lived in Ocean, NJ - Kathy is predeceased by her parents, William O'Hagan and Kathryn Evans, brother Bill O'Hagan, sisters Sheila Will and Reenie O'Hagan.
Kathy was quietly very brave overcoming a litany of serious conditions and illnesses, some of which might cause many to give up. However, they never defeated her nor caused her spirit to waiver. She dealt with them daily, conscientiously and faithfully tried to conquer every obstacle that came her way.
Kathy loved her family, cherished their time in the sun at Allenhurst Beach Club, and travels to Florida. She also loved reading, flowers and watching the birds that visit their home. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Hewson of Ocean, her son Christopher Hewson and his wife Kate Lyn Hewson; brother the Honorable Robert O'Hagan and Christine O'Hagan; and her many loving nieces, nephews and their children. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 3-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday; 10:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Michael's Church in Long Branch. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020