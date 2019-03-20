Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Living Faith Bible Church
1595 NJ-88
Brick, NJ
- - Kathryn R. Lewis, age 91, died peacefully on February 25, 2019 at home. She was born in Upper Darby, PA, the youngest of three children. She retired from Macy's Department Store after 25 years as a sales associate. Reading, knitting, drawing and watching her grandchildren after school.

She was preceded by her husband Gerald Lewis, parents, Charles and Jeanne Rapp and her brother Charles G. Rapp II.

Surviving are her 5 children, Linda Penta (Frank) Lakewood, NJ; Mark Lewis(Kristen) , Eugene, OR; Kathy Gable Karpinski (John), Cape Coral, FL.; Mary Lewis, Lakewood, NJ; Greg Lewis(Kathleen), Towanda, PA. 9 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. One brother F. Lawrence Rapp (Doris) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Embracing Hospice for their care and compassion and John Hermann Funeral Services LLC.

A celebration of Kathryn's life will be on June 15, 2019 at Living Faith Bible Church, 1595 NJ-88, Brick, NJ, from 11am to 2pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019
