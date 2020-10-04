Kathryn T. Lewis



Freehold - Kathryn T. Lewis, 95, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident.



Her husband, Frederick J. Lewis, died in 1970. She was predeceased by three children, Andrew Globis, Margaret and Francis Lewis.



Surviving are three sons, Joseph Globis, Edward Keyes, and Frederick J. Lewis, Jr.; a daughter, Catherine Dugger; two brothers, Charles and John Globis; a sister, Agnes Benson; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. the interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store