1/
Kathryn T. Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn T. Lewis

Freehold - Kathryn T. Lewis, 95, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Freehold and was a lifelong resident.

Her husband, Frederick J. Lewis, died in 1970. She was predeceased by three children, Andrew Globis, Margaret and Francis Lewis.

Surviving are three sons, Joseph Globis, Edward Keyes, and Frederick J. Lewis, Jr.; a daughter, Catherine Dugger; two brothers, Charles and John Globis; a sister, Agnes Benson; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. the interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved