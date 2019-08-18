Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Kathy L. Noble Obituary
Kathy L. Noble

Red Bank - Kathy L. Noble, age 57, of Red Bank, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 4th, 2019.

She was born Kathy Lynn McCann in Neptune, NJ to William McCann Jr. and June (Hemphill) McCann. She graduated from Freehold High School.

Kathy held many different jobs during her lifetime, but her most cherished was that of mother, grandmother, and friend. With a warm hug and disarming smile, she treated everyone she met as family and the outpouring of support after her untimely passing reaffirms that feeling.

Kathy overcame many challenges, including breast cancer. Unfortunately, her long-standing battle with depression was a challenge that became too much to bear. We pray that eternal rest will bring her the peace that eluded her in this life.

Kathy is survived by her sons Patrick, Gary and Cody; daughter Kyleigh; brother Robert; sister Mary Ellen; as well as her beloved grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Chuck.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20th from 6 to 9 PM, with a prayer service at 7, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019
