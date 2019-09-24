|
Kathy W. Fenchel
Kathy W. Fenchel passed away on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 peacefully in her home in Bayville. She spent her childhood in Irvington before moving to Waretown with her husband at the time, Jeff Breur. There they adopted their three children. Later in life, she resided in Lanoka Harbor with her father Herman Fenchel.
Kathy enjoyed many aspects of life. She loved attending shows and concerts with friends, reading novels, watching horror films, and cooking for the family. She was a kind-hearted woman with a love for the sea, who always had a smile and kind words for everyone she met. Most of all, she was characterized by her love and devotion to her children.
She was predeceased by her loving father, Herman Fenchel and mother Elizabeth Fenchel. Surviving are her three children: Jeffrey T. Breur, Justin C. Breur, and Jordyn A. Breur, and her grandson Wesley A. Breur.
Friends and Relatives are invited to visit with the family at the Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road, Forked River from 5-7 PM for visitation. A Memorial service will be held following the visitation at 7 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Perinchief Chapels, www.perinchief.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019