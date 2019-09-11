|
|
Keith Havens Cassidy
Mountain Home, AR - Keith Havens Cassidy was born in Long Branch, NJ July 23, 1951. He passed away at home in Mountain Home, Ar. September 4, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his mother Bessie Ann Wolcott, father, Richard Cassidy and beloved stepfather. Norman Wolcott. He is survived by his children, Caleb, Caitlin, and Brian, a Sister, Karen Cassidy Leedham and Brother Kevin Cassidy. Numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Keith was one of the original Margaret Potter's Upstage Players in Asbury Park in the early '70s. A long-time talented musician and songwriter he was a member of many bands in NJ as well as Arkansas. Keith was kind, funny and generous of spirit, he will be dearly missed by many.
Rest In Peace in the arms of the angels.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019