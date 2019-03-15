|
Keith "Joe" McLaughlin
Toms River - Keith "Joe" McLaughlin, 60, of Toms River, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Green Acres Manor in Toms River. Born in Ashland, PA, he resided in Lakehurst for a few years, followed by Manchester for 5, before settling in to Toms River 20 years ago. He excelled as an Operating Engineer for Merck in Rahway for the past 15 years. He was a member of the IUOE Local #68 Operating Engineers Union. Among his many hobbies, he liked to collect and build model trains; he collected military and war pieces, and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a passionate auto mechanic, skilled electrician, and he loved doing DIY projects. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph J McLaughlin, in September 14th, 2009. Surviving are his mother Carol McLaughlin of Toms River, his son Michael McLaughlin of Little Egg Harbor, his daughter Tabitha McLaughlin of Pitman, his brother Mark McLaughlin of Rahway, his sister Lynn Santiago and her husband Steven of Manahawkin, his niece Tianna Santiago, and his nephews Angel and Steven Santiago. Visitation is Friday, March 15th, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester Township, NJ 08759. The Funeral Service is at 10 AM Saturday with interment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the s Project, 370 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
