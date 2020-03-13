|
Keith Peternich
Neptune City - Keith Peternich, 68, of Neptune City, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 after complications from a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Keith was born in Paterson, NJ and grew up in Fair Lawn. He received a Bachelors degree in marketing from the University of New Haven, and spent many years in the beverage industry in sales and marketing.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Julia Peternich, his niece Jill Gorman, and lifelong friend Bob Nuss. He is survived by his sisters, Tracy Peternich of Spring Lake Heights, and Judy Gorman and her husband Mike of Dayton Ohio, niece Michelle Gorman McCaghren, and nephew Jeffrey Gorman. He is also survived by his second mother Lois, and her entire extended family, dedicated friends Bill and Tina, Mike, Vinnie, and Mark, as well as other good friends.
Dear Keith, now when you are on the links, you'll get a "hole in one" in every round, and when you're watching the NFL, the Giants will win every game.
Cremation will be private. A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020