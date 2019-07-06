|
Keith R. Basile
Toms River - Keith R. Basile, age 57 of Toms River, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark. He was born in Point Pleasant and lived Brick before moving to Toms River 20 years ago. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Brick, an avid Giants fan and famous for his cooking, family BBQ's and enjoyed gardening. He worked as a service advisor for Pine Belt Chevy for over 38 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Basile, and brothers, Michael and Peter Basile. Surviving are his mother, Maria Basile, daughters, Nicole Basile, Danielle Tollard and her husband Justin, sister, Dawn Basile and her wife Melissa Harker, grandchildren, Collin, Peyton and Logan and his niece Michaela Basile. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday from 3-7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust for the grandchildren, checks made out to the grandchildren may be given to Dawn Basile and will be placed in the trust account. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019