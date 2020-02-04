|
Kelley M. Liput
Beachwood - Kelley M. Liput, 36 of Beachwood, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Kelley grew up in Beachwood where she attended Toms River High School South. She attended Lincoln Tech. and worked as a machine programmer and operator. Kelley was known to always lend a hand to help people and for her great sense of humor. She was predeceased by her mother Victoria Liput - Collins, her maternal grandparents, Anita and Donald Collins, her paternal grandparents, Helen and Raymond Liput, Sr., her uncle, Kenneth Hufford and cousin Bryan Gantner.
Surviving are her daughter, Angelina L'Heureux; father and step mother, Raymond and Jeanette Liput, Jr.; sisters, Alexandra Liput - L'Heureux and Chrissy Liput; uncles, Donald Collins, Gregory Liput and wife Zenaida, Kenneth Gantner, Christopher Gantner and wife Linda, Mark Gantner and wife Diana, Jeff DeSena and wife Veronica; niece Deseriee L'Heureux; cousins Danielle Gantner, Patricia Gantner, Leah Quinn and HelenAnn Gilmore, Samantha and Joseph Collins.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Friday at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020