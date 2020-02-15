Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:30 AM
Visitation
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Keyport, NJ
Kelly A. Strang


1962 - 2020
Kelly A. Strang Obituary
Kelly A. Strang

Keyport - Kelly A. Strang, 57, of Keyport, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. She was born Kelly A. Cahill on August 9, 1962 in Red Bank and was raised in Middletown. On November 25, 1988, Kelly and her husband, George, were married and began their life together in Keyport, where they remained to raise their family. Kelly worked as a nurse for many years and currently held the title of Assistant Nurse Manager of the Post Partum Unit of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Prior to her career at Riverview, Kelly was the school nurse at Keyport Central School. Above all else, Kelly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Norene (Meggison) Cahill, her brother, Daniel Cahill, and her son, Alexander J. Strang. Kelly is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 31 years, George J. Strang, her loving children, Patrick J. Strang and his wife, Melissa, of Union Beach, Courtney A. Calmon and her husband, Casey, of Union Beach, and Ian R. Strang and his wife, Savannah, of Killen, Texas, along with her dear brother, Paul Cahill and his wife, Angela, and her cherished granddaughter, Delaney Calmon. Kelly will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, February 17th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM and Tuesday, February 18th from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 18th at 10 AM, St. Joseph R.C. Church, Keyport. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Kelly to March of Dimes, www.marchofdimes.org, would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
