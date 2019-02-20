|
Kelly Ann Leonard
Waretown - Kelly A. Leonard, age 52, of Waretown, passed away February 16, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Clementine Ward, brothers Richard, and Dennis Ward, and sisters Dorothy Sabastiano, and Linda Ronchetti.
Surviving are her son Joseph and wife Ashley, daughter Alicia and fiancée Dillon, and son Kevin B.; grandchildren, Nolan and Huxley Leonard; former husband Kevin John Leonard; brothers Harry, Michael, Steven, and Jimmy Ward; sisters Susan Francisco, and Lee Ann Magrini; Also surviving are her aunts Marie Ward, and Florence Grahl, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday 4-8 PM with a religious service at 7:30 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019