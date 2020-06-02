Kelon N. Pinnock
1998 - 2020
Kelon N. Pinnock

Kelon N Pinnock, was born on November 5, 1998 in Neptune, NJ to La Wanda Larkins and Kevin Pinnock. He departed this life on May 27, 2020. Kelon attended the Asbury Park School system and excelled in everything academically. Kelon had a passion for family, especially for his mother LaWanda and his grandmother, Nora Faison. Kelon was also a role model to his younger siblings. And spent his young adult life as a up and coming entrepreneur in the fashion industry.Comfort Services Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

