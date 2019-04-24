|
Ken Hlavacek
Manheim, PA - Ken Hlavacek, 63, of Manheim, PA., and formerly of Middletown, N.J., died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Kearny, N.J., he was the son of Betty Henderson Hlavacek of Shohola, and the late Frank Hlavacek. Ken was the loving husband of Donna Sprock Hlavacek and they would have observed their 16th wedding anniversary on May 18th of this year. On March 22nd of this year Ken and Donna celebrated their 18th anniversary of their first blind date.
Ken worked in the computer science field during his career. He most recently served as the project manager for Telaid Industries in Niantic, CT. Previously Ken worked many years for Telcordia Technologies in Piscataway, N.J. Ken attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim. Ken had a strong desire and passion to be a contributing member of his wonderful adopted community of Manheim; Ken was an active volunteer for Teen Central, Manheim, and the Manheim Central Food Pantry. Previously he was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Hazlet, N.J., and was an active volunteer for "Project Paul" a non-profit organization based in Keansburg, N.J., that provides assistance to those in need in the community for food, furniture, and financial help. Ken's interests were flower gardening and traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He had a life-long passion for his family and cherished the time he could spend with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, and mother, are two sons: Michael husband of Andrea Hlavacek of Middletown, N.J., Matthew husband of Anna Hlavacek of Mount Laurel, N.J., a daughter, Jennifer Migliaccio of Middletown, N.J., seven grandchildren, three brothers: John husband of Joyce Hlavacek of Apopka, FL., Neil husband of Colette Hlavacek of Bunnel, FL., Glen Hlavacek of Shohola, and a sister, Michelle Hlavacek wife of Anna Silberg of Matamoras. Preceding him in death is a granddaughter, Skylar Migliaccio.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA., on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM. There will be a viewing on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ken's memory to: Teen Central, C/O Donations, 15 South Wolf Street, Manheim, PA 17545, or Manheim Central Food Pantry, C/O Salem UMC, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019