Kendra Russell Remlinger
Howell Twp. - Kendra Russell Remlinger, 42, of Howell passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Kendra was born in Pt. Pleasant, raised in Wall Township and was a graduate of Wall High School. Kendra obtained her CDA certificate and was a preschool teacher for 21 years at Atlantis Prep in Wall. Kendra was often the first face a new mother met when sending her child to school and she was adored by students and parents alike.
Kendra resided in Howell with her husband Brian and their 2 children, Quinn and Delaney. A true Super Mom, Kendra's life revolved around her children and their activities. She was a huge supporter of Delaney's softball team, the NJ Heat, and was a fixture at Quinn's baseball games. She also enjoyed time with her Max Challenge family and was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers.
Kendra was predeceased by her father Thomas A. Aitken and her father-in-law Gary Remlinger.
Surviving is her devoted husband Brian Remlinger, her beloved children Quinn and Delaney, her dear mother Marianne (nee Russell) Aitken who lived with Kendra and her family, her sisters and their families Amy and Chris Gervasi and their children Luke, Reid, and Devon of Haddonfield, New Jersey, Keira and Eric Shufelt and their children Ella and Hudson of Easley, South Carolina, her mother-in-law Bobbie Remlinger of Freehold, and her sister-in-law and family Donna and Joe Fortney and their children Cooper and Keaton of Spring Lake Heights.
Visitation is on Sunday from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar. Burial in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers a fund has been established for Quinn and Delaney on Go Fund Me (Love For Kendra).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020