Kenlyn Marie Brightly
1937 - 2020
Kenlyn Marie Brightly

Kenlyn Marie (Jerale) Brightly Age 82 passed away April 26, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick N.J. Due to Covid19. Born Nov. 19, 1937 in Sheboygan Wisconsin. At the age 19 She met and married the love of her life Robert C Brightly While he served in the Army. Kenlyn had worked with comatose patients and soon moved on to home health care for the elderly where she exceled. Kenlyn had a knack for cooking and gardening was her favorite hobby, with a passion for art that came natural to her. She smiled with her eyes, had a vivacious laugh and was a spiritual and charismatic woman who was loved by all. Along with fostering 22 children Kenlyn is survived by her 4 children Robert E. Brightly (Charlotte) Richard P Brightly, Alice E Brightly, Deborah L (Brightly) Maglies (Jim) and 3 Grandchildren Tara, James and Jake. No services will be held amidst the current circumstances. We only Ask that you remember Kenlyn as beautiful as she was. To send on-line condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
