Kennedy E. Buckley
Ocean Grove - Mr. Kennedy E. Buckley (PopPop) passed away at age 88 on June 15, 2019 in Neptune, New Jersey. Born on July 5, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, he lived in the Bronx, New York and Maywood, New Jersey before moving to Ocean Grove in 1995. Kennedy graduated from Iona College with a Degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army for two years as a radar technician during the Korean War. Kennedy was a Retailer for Bamberger's and later Macy's for 28 years, before retiring in 1995. Kennedy was the loving husband of the late Joan Mary Buckley. He is survived by his son, Kennedy M. Buckley and his wife Amy; his daughter, Karen J Devcich and her husband Steve; and grandchildren, Steven Ryan Devcich, Christin Mary Devcich, and Alexa Katherine Buckley. Kennedy had several special volunteer commitments to his town including the Ocean Grove Citizens Patrol, the Ocean Grove Homeowners Association and the Historical Preservation Committee. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, June 23 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Ave, Ocean Grove. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension of the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach. The family invites donations in Kennedy's name to the at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019