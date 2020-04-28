|
Kenneth A. Nahmmacher
Avon-by-the-Sea - Kenneth Nahmmacher, 83, passed away at home on April 24, 2020.
Ken was born and raised in Tottenville, Staten Island, he was the son of the late Alwin and Vera (Decker) Nahmmacher. Ken is also predeceased by his brother Arthur and his sister Mabel.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marion, his daughters, Maria Nahmmacher and Lee Moskowitz, son-in-law Jack; grandchildren, Erin, Elaina and Emily Schuler; Rachael, Jack and Ryan Moskowitz. He is also survived by stepdaughters Alicia Tuttle, Sharon Cottrell and Elaine Russell.
Burial will take place in Bethel Cemetery in Tottenville.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020