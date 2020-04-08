|
|
Kenneth Alan Smedberg
Spring Lake - On Tuesday April 7, 2020, Kenneth A. Smedberg of Spring Lake passed away peacefully at home.
Ken was born on August 26, 1933 to Arthur and Mabel (Nelson) Smedberg in North Arlington, New Jersey. He was pre-deceased by his parents, a sister Doris Linkston, and brothers Arthur, Roy, Robert and Eugene Smedberg.
Ken grew up in Kearny, N.J attending Kearny High School and Newark State Teachers' College. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired after 33 years from the Kearny Fire Dept. as Captain. Upon retiring to Spring Lake, N.J., he was a member of the Spring Lake Beach Dept. for 5 years.
Ken coached Kearny Pony Baseball with his brother Gene for many years, he was a member of the Kearny FMBA, the KFD Captain's Assn. and the Old Guard of Bricktown, N.J.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Dolores (Carey), his devoted children Karen Spagnuolo, Gary Smedberg, Christopher Smedberg and his wife Jennifer, and Denise Friberg and her husband Robert. He leaves nine adoring grandchildren. Justin Spagnuolo and his wife Samantha, Ryan and William Spagnuolo, Austin and Alexa Smedberg, Andrew and Taylor Smedberg, and Wesley and Allyson Friberg.
Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township is in charge of arrangements.
To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020