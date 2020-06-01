Kenneth Anderson
Kenneth Anderson

Whiting - Kenneth R. Anderson, 77, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms

River.

He was born in Jersey City, NJ to Harold and Marguerite Anderson on October 3, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother Harold.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Josephine of 55 years. They started their life together in Jersey City, NJ and then moved to Howell Township before retiring to Whiting. They spent all their time together and loved going to Atlantic City and Wildwood. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was a loving Father to his two daughters and son in laws, Marguerite and her husband Steven Schuetz and Patricia and her husband Robert Sorrentino. He was a proud PopPop to his grandchildren Kimberly Schuetz and her husband Zachery Kolenda, Erin and Abigail Schuetz, Gabrielle and Joseph Sorrentino. He was loved immensely and will be greatly missed by his family.

In his retirement years he enjoyed working at The Whiting Adult Day Care as a driver for the seniors. He loved helping and talking to them daily. He had experienced many happy and funny moments with them.

Due to the current restrictions we are all facing, changes had to be made to say our goodbyes. Private services will be held at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Whiting. The family will have a service and gathering for Kenneth when it is safe to do so. Kenneth was a communicant at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Whiting.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
7323505700
