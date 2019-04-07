|
Kenneth Andrew Goetz
Freehold - Kenneth Andrew Goetz, 61, of Freehold passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Freehold. Born in Neptune, and was a carpenter by trade. Mr. Goetz loved to be by the beach, loved his family; was an avid Yankee fan and spent the last years of his life caring for his mother Mary.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alissa and William Hull of Lincroft; his son, Andrew Goetz of New York; his sister and brother -in-law, Lynne and Richard Morano of Freehold; and brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Deborah Goetz of Forked River; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. To leave a message of condolence visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019