Kenneth C. Behr
Hemingway, SC - Kenneth C. Behr, 55, of Hemingway South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He was born in Liberty, New York. He lived in New Jersey the majority of his life where he raised his family before moving to South Carolina. Ken was a mechanic who worked for Ocean County Landfill for many years before founding his own family business, Across Town Towing; he enjoyed cars, motorcycles and dogs. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 32 years, Michelle Behr in 2014; his father Kenneth C. Behr Sr. in 1989; and his son in law, Kevin Shannon in 2018. Surviving is his mother Allian Mancini of Southampton; his son, companion and grandson Kenneth S. Behr, Stephanie Conk and Kenneth S. Behr Jr. of Middletown; his daughter Kristen Shannon of Keyport; his two sisters Jerri Weiss of Connecticut and Sharon Wickham of Pennsylvania; his brother Leonard Behr of Pemberton; along with many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020