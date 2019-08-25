|
|
Kenneth Courtney
Whiting - Kenneth J. Courtney, 94, passed away in his home at Crestwood Manor Senior Living in Whiting, NJ on August 23, 2019.
Born July 12, 1925 in New York, NY, he was the oldest son of William Courtney and Catherine Dowd Courtney. Ken spent his early years in New York City, graduated from Manhattan College, and served in the U.S. Army. He married Agnes Courtney (née Lederleitner) on February 4, 1951. Ken and Agnes moved to Pearl River, NY and raised their three children there - Claire, Susan, and Kevin. Following retirement from his career in the insurance industry, Ken and Agnes moved to Whiting, NJ where they resided in the Whiting Station community. Agnes preceded Ken in death in 1997, after 46 years of marriage.
Ken was known for his wonderful sense of humor and many strong friendships. He loved children and the holiday season, and was a skilled painter and gardener. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who brought joy and laughter to his family and friends.
Ken is survived by his daughter Susan Kosloff and her husband Peter of Allentown, PA; son Kevin Courtney and his wife Wendy of Wildwood, NJ; grandchild Matthew Kosloff and great-grandchild Anders Kosloff of Philadelphia, PA; grandchild Karen Kosloff of Clinton, NJ; grandchild Daniel Courtney of Queens, NY; and grandchild Ellie Courtney of Pearl River, NY.
The viewing will be on Tuesday August 27 from 2 - 5 pm at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home in Whiting NJ. The funeral will be at 10:45 am on Wednesday August 28 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Whiting NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019