|
|
Kenneth Devlin
Forked River - Kenneth J. Devlin, age 70, of Forked River passed away on June 7th, 2019 at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Toms River. Growing up in Sayreville, he was formerly of Barnegat before moving to Forked River in 1983. Ken was a Foreman for Boilermakers Union #28, Bayonne, retiring in 2004 after 30 years. Mr. Devlin was a 1971 Graduate of Jacksonville University, and was a member of the Forked River Tuna Club.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years Millie (nee Becketti), his son Sean and his wife Jamie, step-sons Gary Schoeneberg and his wife Dawn, and Brian Schoeneberg and his wife Brenda, and step-daughter Dawn Hughes and her husband Dave. Also surviving are his grandchildren Brooke, Malcolm, Dane, Ashley, Darren, David, Kyle and Kaitlyn, great-grandchildren Taylor, Cameron, Alana, Demi and Hunter, along with his three brothers Michael, Patrick and John.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday June 13th, 2019 from 2pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 5pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019