Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenneth Dunning Obituary
Kenneth Dunning

Forked River - Kenneth Lee Dunning, 73, of Forked River passed away on September 16, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Ken was formerly of Old Bridge and had spent the last 46 years in Forked River. He worked as a Supervisor for over 40 years with The Ocean County Utilities Authority. He served overseas during Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ken was a member of the St. Pius X RC Church where he volunteered during the carnivals, Bingo and was a Honorary Member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved participating in all aspects of the local Boy Scouts packs. He joined when his son was young and continued his involvement during the time his grandsons joined. He loved and adored his grandchildren. Ken would do anything and everything with them and for them.

Surviving Mr. Dunning is his wife of 54 years, Caroline Dunning (nee Russ), daughter Michalina, son Keith and his wife Nicole along with 6 grandchildren, Tyler, Dalton, Connor, Jared, Dustin and Addaline.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Burial of cremains will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
