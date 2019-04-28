|
Kenneth E. Pataky
Toms River - Kenneth "Kenny" E. Pataky, It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth E. Pataky announces his passing at home on April 24. 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer at the age of 58.
Kenny was employed as a welder with Ray Lutick Enterprises, Brick, NJ for many years. He was a huge sports fan, loved having a good time and was a hippie at heart who for years loved following the Grateful Dead.
Kenny will be sadly missed by his wife Joanne, by his parents Frieda and John Garrett, Manchester, NJ, his father Kenneth R. Pataky, Tinton Falls, sister Patricia Cozine and companion Frank Stack, Toms River, brother William Pataky and his wife Debbie, Glassboro, his nieces Dawn Cozine and her wife Kate, Nutley, Kelly Grano and her husband Chris, New Gretna and his loving 55lb Chihuahua Scarlett.
A Celebration of Life gathering with be announced at a later date.
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019