Kenneth "Scott" Essig
Kenneth "Scott" Essig

Tinton Falls - Kenneth "Scott" Essig, 59, passed away Monday, September 14th, 2020. Born on October 15, 1960 in Middletown, NJ. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Essig, and his sons, K. Christopher Essig and Kyle John Essig. He is also survived by his sister, Susan and brother in law, Michael Zambuto, and several loving aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and great friends. Scott was a self employed roofing and siding contractor and also had a great love for hunting, fishing and, motorcycles. There will be no services held at this time, but there will be a celebration of life held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
