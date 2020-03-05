|
|
Kenneth G. McBride
Wall - Kenneth G. McBride 68 of Wall, NJ died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Kenneth lived in Belmar, NJ before moving to Wall 30 years ago. He worked as a lineman for Verizon, Brick, NJ and was a member of the IBEW Local # 827. Kenneth was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Cornerstone Men's Group. Kenneth was also a bartender at Mary's Husbands Pub, Belmar.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace McBride, his beloved wife Deborah McBride. Surviving are his son, Michael McBride and his wife Erin, his grandson Gavin McBride, his brother Rev. Robert McBride, 3 sisters, Judy Murphy and her husband Patrick, Janet McBride, Marybeth Hannan and her husband James, his nieces and nephews and his grand-dog Dublin.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-6 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 AM at St. Rose Church, 607 7th Ave., Belmar. Committal will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to St. Rose Grammar School, 605 6th Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020